Power/small forward Jimmy Butler outdid himself in the Miami Heat's recent victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a razor-close contest, the Heat outlasted the Thunder 112-111.

Butler nailed all 23 of his free throw attempts during the game. He makes for more than 50% of the Heat's incredible 40-for-40 on free throws during the game. Their success in this regard has set a new record in the NBA.

Prior to the Miami Heat's commendable showing last night, the free throw without any misses record stood at 39. That record was reached by the Utah Jazz in a game with the Portland Trail Blazers from December 1982.

Butler's 23-for-23 stat from the game puts him in second place when it comes to free throws without a miss from a single player, tied with Dominique Wilkins. James Harden comes in first with 24-for-24 during a Rockets/Spurs game in December 2019.

Can the Miami Heat keep the momentum going?

While Jimmy Butler's performance against the Thunder was exceptional, the team overall just barely got out of their as the winners.

The team have been badly handicapped by injuries of late. Against Oklahoma City, the Heat hit the court, missing four starters and an additional two players.

Offensively, Butler's impressive work was further bolstered by Max Strus and Victor Oladipo. On the other side of the court, the Thunder made use of arguable team MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who caused plenty of trouble for the Heat's defense.

Overall, it was an exhausting night for the Heat, who managed to just about hold everything together as the clock wound down. Up next is a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks have been considerably more consistent than the Heat this year. Fortunately for Miami, they have a day off before that clash to rest up.

Even with their impressive work recently, the injury-laden Miami Heat will be the underdogs against a dominant unit like the Bucks.

