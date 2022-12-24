Miles Bridges and Charlotte Hornets 'gathering traction' for a deal that could be done in the near future

Miles Bridges is currently a restricted free agent. He's been playing for the Charlotte Hornets since 2018, but is currently inactive due to a league investigation regarding his domestic violence case.

Back in June, Miles Bridges was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at the time with their two children present. Last month, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony charge. The power/small forward was then sentenced to three years probation.

For now, it remains unclear what sort of suspension the league will hand down to Bridges for his off-season issues. It's believed that once he has signed with a team again, he will be able to begin serving said-suspension before resuming active duty on the court.

Right now, the Hornets need all the help they can get as they're just 2-9 in their games this month. It's been a disastrous season for the Charlotte crew, who started off on an eight-game losing skid last month followed by an additional eight-game hard luck run this month. They're currently ranked 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How good is Miles Bridges?

Miles Bridges showed considerable improvement in all areas during the 2021-2022 season. In the 2020-2021 season, Bridges was averaging a mere 9.4 attempted shots per game. The next year, he beefed that up to 17.7 attempts while his shooting overall went from .503 to .508.

Miles Bridges also gelled well with star point guard LaMelo Ball on the court. The pair's absence this season has noticeably hindered the ailing Hornets, who are just 9-24 this season.

LaMelo Ball missed much of this season so far due to severe ankle issues. His recent clearance to resume playing comes as great news to the struggling Charlotte outfit. The prospect of him potentially working with Bridges again down the line is another promising sign for the Hornets moving forward.

Considering their recent win over the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as Ball's respectable performances since returning, it may not be time to completely give up on the Hornets game-to-game just yet.

