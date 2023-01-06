Star center Myles Turner could still be up for a trade despite recent rumblings of a contract extension with the Indiana Pacers.

Rumors of the Pacers putting Turner up at trade time have been a recurring them over the years. Somehow, he still winds up back with the Indiana outfit for another season, though, which has left many struggling to take these latest trade rumors seriously. Turner himself has seemed fairly content to stick with the Pacers moving forward. So when news of contract extension talks broke recently, most figured he'd be staying with the team for the long haul after all.

Now, further news has revealed that the team will look to finally trade Myles Turner should the extension talks not pan out. As one of the finest centers in the league right now, Turner would no doubt receive plenty of interest should his time with the Pacers be up. However, for the Pacers, the outcome might not be quite as bright.

What could a Myles Turner trade mean for the Indiana Pacers?

This has been Turner's finest season in the NBA so far. On average, he's been scoring 16.7 points per game, shooting 55.6% from the field, and 39.8% from the three-point line. He's also averaging 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots.

Essentially, losing a consistent player like Turner could be a big blow to the team.

The Pacers have enjoyed a surprisingly strong season thus far. They're currently 21-18 and recently had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Philadelphia 76ers 129-126 OT. Despite the setback earlier this week, the team have overall exceeded expectations and are currently No.7 in the Eastern Conference rankings.

Given the promising direction they've been moving in this season, trading a cornerstone player like Myles Turner is a risky proposition. For now, though, they'll have him on hand for tonight's clash with the Portland Trail Blazers, which should only help their odds of resuming their winning ways.

Poll : 0 votes