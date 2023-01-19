NFL Announces Teams That Will Play "Home" Games in Europe Next Season 

In an effort to grow the game, the NFL has been playing games internationally, and in the 2023 - 24 season, Europe will see three NFL games.

The NFL has been playing games outside of the country since 2007. They started with one game a year at Wembley Stadium in London, added a second game in 2013, then three in 2014.

It was great foresight by the league because what started as a seemingly failure has grown into the possibility of the NFL moving a team to England.

It used to be almost a punishment for teams to go overseas, as they only sent the bottomfeeders of the league. However, in recent years, the NFL has had some premier matchups take place outside of the states.

Who is Going Next Year?

The league announced today that the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will play a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium in London, where both the Chiefs and Patriots will play a game in Germany.

All five of the teams will have one less game at their home stadium and will host a game overseas. However, due to the league expanding to 17 games last season, it's safe to assume that all five of the clubs will have nine total home games, with eight taking place in their hometown stadium.

As far as who they will play remains to be seen. The National Football League has not released the 2023-24 schedule yet, and we will probably have to wait for that to happen in May before we know which teams will face one another.

NFL in Mexico

In 2016, the National Football League decided to expand its international series. Instead of playing games in England, they decided to head south and have one game yearly in Mexico.

Five games have taken place in Estadio Azteca -- the 2020 & 2021 games didn't take place there due to the pandemic.

These games have been quite successful, and an expansion team in Mexico would be far more practical than in Europe.

No games will be played in Mexico this year, as Estadio Azteca will be undergoing refurbishments.

NFL in Gremany

This season, the National Football League decided to play a game in Munich, Germany. It also did well, and since Mexico City couldn't host a game this year, they added a second game to the Germany series.

The location of the Germany set isn't yet decided, but with the many massive soccer venues in Germany, there is certainly no shortage of options.

