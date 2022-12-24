The Washington Commanders (7-6-1) could be under new management soon. Current team owner Daniel Snyder initally revealed he wanted at least $7 billion from any potential buyers for the team. Amazingly, Snyder appears to be in for a pleasant surprise as bids are exceeding the already high bar that he set.

Rumors of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos potentially moving in and making a play for the Washington Commanders are swirling at the moment. Right now, Snyder hasn't officially confirmed the team's up for grabs. If he moves ahead with putting the Washington outfit on the market, he's likely looking at a monumental payday for them.

The NFL as a whole has been consistenly growing for the most part over the past decade. According to a 2018 poll by Gallup, football is the most popular sport to watch in the United States, with 37% of Americans citing it as their favorite. This is miles ahead of basketball at 11% and baseball at 9%. In the years since, television ratings suggest little has changed. The popularity and consistent growth of the sport could be a key factor in why the potential bids for one of its teams are so high right now.

What could this mean for the Washington Commanders?

For fans of the team and those looking to place money on them down the line, bids north of $7 billion could be a great sign of things to come.

Earlier this year, the Denver Broncos were bought by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group for $4.65 billion. Offers already going past the 7 billion mark for the Commanders suggests key interest in the team and its future prospects among some of the wealthiest figures out there.

This season, the Commanders have been hit-and-miss to say the least. Their most recent game saw them lose 20-12 to the New York Giants. They've almost lost as much as they've won, and will be facing the surging San Francisco 49ers (10-4) in their next game.

That being said, the potential to be bought out at a record-setting price could bode well for the Washington Commanders long term. An owner with that level of budget to work with could very well turn the team into a juggernaut by next season should a sale go through soon.

Poll : 0 votes