Despite a season of solid output thus far, power forward Kyle Kuzma does not appear to be in the Washington Wizards' long-term plans. Rumors of a plan to trade Kuzma having been doing the rounds for some time now. Kuzma will soon be a free agent and, by most accounts, has little to no interest in re-signing with the Washington team.

A more recent rumor suggests he could be heading over to the Phoenix Suns in a major three-team trade. Power/small forward Jae Crowder has sat out this season with the Suns due to behind-the-scenes issues and contract extension demands. The Suns are reportedly eyeing Kuzma as Crowder's replacement in a trade-deal also involving Atlanta Hawks power forward/center John Collins, who may be the traded player for the Suns to finally move on from Crowder.

Can confirm from multiple sources that the Suns are interested & have had multiple conversations about Kyle Kuzma. A deal between Phoenix, Atlanta & Washington has been discussed. Kuzma has always been a player of interest to James Jones and the Suns. I'm told interest is mutual. Can confirm from multiple sources that Kyle Kuzma is indeed the primary target for the Suns in trade discussions. As mentioned below I'm told a deal involving Washington & Atlanta that would send John Collins to the Wizards is the deal being discussed. Suns absolutely want Kuzma!

For Kyle Kuzma, a move to the Phoenix Suns could be a blessing given the their considerably better form this season. The Suns are currently 19-15 and are fifth in the Western Conference. While they are currently on a three-game losing skid, they've proven to be a much more effective and powerful team overall this season than the Wizards.

How is this season going for Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards?

The Washington Wizards are currently 13-21 following their recent 125-111 win over the Sacramento Kings. Before their close 113-110 win over none other than the Phoenix Suns last week, the Wizards were on a dire 10-game losing skid.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season. When it comes to points, he's frequently been the team's top scorer, rivaled only by center Kristaps Porzingis and shooting guard Bradley Beal.

Given the high-level of playing Kuzma has exhibited for the ailing Wizards, losing to him to either trades or just free agency later this season is a scary prospect. The Wizards are currently ranked No.12 in the Eastern Conference and have completely fallen apart for much of December after a passable start to the season.

For betters, the loss of a star player like Kyle Kuzma down the road will likely only reinforce the Wizards' typical underdog status at the moment.

