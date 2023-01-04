NHL Trade Rumors: Bo Horvat

The trade deadline for the National Hockey League is March 3rd, 2023.

Let us figure out who the contenders are and start to pinpoint landing spots for the top guys on the market.

The Canucks had a nice winning streak at the end of November, and it looked like they might just have found a way to keep it going. However, they crash landed soon after, and with the team imploding, there will be a yard sale in Vancouver.

To say the Canucks are starting a rebuild would be an understatement. This team could be unrecognizable by this time next year.

Bo Horvat

The number one man on the trade block is Bo Horvat. In the offseason, Horvat rejected an extension offer from the Canucks, making it clear that he would not be in Vancouver next year.

Knowing that, the Canucks will try to sell him to raise funds instead of just letting him see out the remainder of his contract.

This could go a few different ways.

He could be a stop gap option for a team that feels they are an inch away from the Cup. There might be teams who may see him fit into long-term plans for next season.

Montreal has been talked about as a landing spot for Horvat as they are undergoing a rebuild of their own. They have plenty to entice Vancouver with, and Horvat could potentially be the next captain of the Canadians.

Boston is another potential home for Horvat, as they could use him to simultaneously end an era with a Stanley Cup and start the rebuilding of a new age.

It's still a little early to predict Horvat's next assignment, but Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins appear to be the current front runners. Keep checking back in to keep up with trade deadline news and predictions as the season progresses.

