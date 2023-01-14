Nishioka vs Ymer Betting Odds and Prediction - January 15 | 2023 Australian Open

Yoshihito Nishioka will kickstart his Australian Open Campaign with a first-round game against Mikael Ymer on Sunday.

Yoshihito has played well so far this season and comes into the game with a 3-1 W-L record. Seeded 31st in the competition, he will look to play to his best and get a win to take the momentum forward into the crucial stages of the competition.

Mikael too has been decent this year and comes into this game with four wins in five outings. He will be motivated to bring out his best and defeat a tough opponent.

Nishioka vs Ymer Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD NISHIOKA -115 -1.5(-104) YMER -105 +1.5(-120)

Nishioka vs Ymer Match Details

Fixture: Nishioka vs Ymer

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 8:30 pm EDT

Venue: Court 8, Kia Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Nishioka vs Ymer Key Stats

Nishioka has had a decent career graph since turning pro in 2014 and has recorded 97-111 wins and losses in his career. He has one singles title to his name. It can also be said that last year was his best, as he achieved the most wins in a single calendar year in his career.

Meanwhile, after turning pro in the year 2015, Ymer has remained on the scene and has recorded 63 wins and 67 losses in his career. As a player, he achieved his greatest success last year with 23 wins, thus indicating his rise. However, a singles trophy is still missing in his cabinet.

Nishioka vs Ymer Betting Prediction

Nishioka has played big tournaments regularly and has all the experience of being a seasoned campaigner. He had his best last season and has performed consistently well after, which makes him well-prepared for the upcoming game.

Ymer did well last season but will be cautious in this game given the context it holds. Having fought hard to be placed in the first round, he will be very well aware of the weaknesses and has to be at his best to beat the superior pro in this game.

With all the experience to exploit, we can see Yoshihito doing well in this game. Though the game can stretch a little more due to the quality his opponent possesses, we should see him doing enough to take the lead and win.

Prediction: Nishioka, ML(-115)

