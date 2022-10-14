No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 15 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Bulldogs have cruised through the competition so far and will look to keep up that momentum through the playoffs. However, they haven't played top 10 teams like Vanderbilt has recently. The Commodores have suffered some serious punishment in the last two weeks, having met #9 Ole Miss and #2 Alabama.

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 62-0 beatdown, while Georgia held the #1 spot. If the Bulldogs offense puts it all together this week, watch out for a repeat.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Vanderbilt Commodores Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Georgia Bulldogs -38.5 (-105) -10,000 Over 58.5 (-110) Vanderbilt Commodores +38.5 (-115) +3,000 Under 58.5 (-110)

Georgia Bulldogs vs Vanderbilt Commodores Match Details

Fixture: Vanderbilt @ Georgia.

Date and Time: Saturday, October 15, 3:30 PM EST.

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Vanderbilt Commodores Key Stats

While Georgia sits at #1 with a 6-0 slate, they still have some parts that need to be dialed in if they want to stay there through the playoffs.

The Bulldogs had their best week of the season on the ground against Auburn last time around with 242 yards and six touchdowns. The week before, that was capped at 162 yards, so Georgia fans needed to see last week's numbers from the RB core.

The other offensive question involves QB Stetson Bennett. The Bulldogs faithful will want to see Heisman Caliber QB leading their team. While he's managed a strong season so far, he hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in three weeks.

Georgia are looking to get everything back in shape this week and prove a point to the country before pulling their starters.

Meanwhile, for fans of the Vanderbilt Commodores, freshman QB AJ Swann has been a solid surprise. While only throwing for 850 yards so far this season, he's tossed eight touchdowns and not given away a single interception. Swann has also managed a 72.0 QBR and has certainly raised some eyebrows.

Reports on Swann talk about his ability and willingness to push the ball down the field and look to make things happen. He'll need to bring all of that confidence against this Georgia defense.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Vanderbilt Commodores Betting Prediction

The Georgia Bulldogs are must-see TV anytime they're on. If they aren't, they shouldn't be number one in the country. Georgia will likely beat Vanderbilt's defense for 40-48 points after a slow start, but still check the boxes they need to.

The Commodores maybe get seven points, but that is an optimistic outlook. The recent rut looks to continue for Vanderbilt.

Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs -38.5 (-105)

