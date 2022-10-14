Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 15 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Florida State Seminoles will host the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers on Saturday, October 15. The Tigers are undefeated this season in ACC play, but Saturday could prove to be a solid test within the conference.

The Seminoles are 4-2 on the season and 2-2 in ACC play. They enter this game on the back of a tough 19-17 loss against #14 NC State. The Tigers, meanwhile, picked up an easy 31-3 win against Boston College in their last game.

Clemson will look to continue their unbeaten season with their seventh straight win against Florida State.

Clemson Tigers vs Florida State Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Clemson Tigers -3.5 (-114) -178 Over 51.5 (-106) Florida State Seminoles +3.5 (-106) +146 Under 51.5 (-114)

Clemson Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles Match Details

Fixture: Clemson Tigers @ Florida State Seminoles.

Date and Time: Saturday, October 15, 7:30 PM EST.

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium.

Clemson Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles Key Stats

While the rankings of these teams might suggest there are serious differences, some similarities still exist.

Clemson and Florida State have played against the same teams on three occasions this season (Boston College, NC State, Wake), giving bettors some extra insight. Against those teams, Clemson has an aggregate winning score of 112-68. Against those same teams, Florida state has a total score of 64-82.

Although the aggregate score is positive, it's largely because the Seminoles were able to hang 44 points on Boston College. Clemson added 31 points against the same opponent. Long story short, Florida State is a capable team and Clemson can't afford to take them lightly.

That said, the Clemson Tigers have been able to do a little more with a little less. The Tigers average 425 yards on offense while the Seminoles average 466 yards per game. That extra offense typically comes on the ground for Florida State, who average 200 yards a game on the ground.

Clemson's defense against the run game is far above average as they have allowed only 60 yards per game. Seminoles RB Treshaun Ward will have his work cut out for him to help out the offense.

Clemson RB Will Shipley has found the endzone eight times this season compared to three for Ward. Expect DJ Uiagelelei and Shipley to pull out all the big guns for Clemson's offense to take the pressure off their defense.

Clemson Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles Betting Prediction

This is going to be a hard-fought, close game. Clemson's defense will keep the Seminoles from running freely, and their offense will likely be able to keep pace for a small lead for most of the game.

The Tigers could score a late, clutch touchdown to lock themselves over the spread and cover, escaping with a great ACC win.

Prediction: Clemson -3.5 (-114), DJ Uiagalelei Over 1.5 TD Passes (-138)

