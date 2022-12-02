North Texas vs. UTSA Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spreads, and Picks- December 2 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

North Texas Mean Green are set to take their shot at UTSA Roadrunners in the Conference USA Title match. The Mean Green came close the first time when they fell short 31-27. UTSA have had a tremendous season, sitting at (10-2). Who will claim the Conference USA title on Friday night?

TEAMS SPREADS OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE North Texas +8.5 (-105) O 70 (-110) +275 UTSA -8.5 (-115) U 70 (-110) -330

North Texas Mean Green vs. UTSA Roadrunners Details

Fixture: North Texas Mean Green @ UTSA Roadrunners

Date and Time: Friday, December 2, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

North Texas Mean Green vs. UTSA Roadrunners Best Pick

If North Texas Mean Green are to have a chance in this game, they will have to pass the ball effectively. UTSA are favorites, so it is easy to foresee North Texas chasing in this one. If that is the case, Austin Aune will have plenty of opportunities to throw the ball. Aune eclipsed 300 passing yards in their first meeting. He may not reach that lofty total this time around, but he should still eclipse this moderate prop bet. Take the Over.

Austin Aune, QB North Texas Mean Green, 235.5 Passing Yards: Over

North Texas Mean Green vs. UTSA Roadrunners Final Prediction

It is always fascinating to see a title game that includes a rematch from the regular season. How will these teams adjust? North Texas and UTSA know each other well, so coaching and in-game adjustments will be critical. UTSA are on a roll heading into this contest, as they have won nine consecutive games. The Roadrunners have one of the most balanced offensive attacks in the country. UTSA can beat you through the air in a shoot-out, and can grind out a victory on the ground if needed. Can UTSA apply more pressure on Austin Aune and the Mean Green passing game than they did the first time around? If UTSA cannot get to the QB, North Texas will come alive in this game. The issue for North Texas is its defense. The Mean Green haven't been able to stop anyone all season long, and there's no way that they can stop the multi-faceted UTSA approach. The Roadrunners could really step up on defense enough to distance themselves from North Texas in the 2nd half. Trust the Roadrunners to cover the spread.

UTSA Roadrunners -8.5 (-115)

