North Texas vs. UTSA Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 22 | 2022 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The North Texas Mean Green travel to San Antonio to face the UTSA Roadrunners in a match-up of Conference USA rivals. The North Texas Mean Green are afraid of no teams as they have taken on all comers so far in the 2022 season.

The Mean Green stands tall at 9-2 and is a legitimate contender for the Conference USA title and a berth in the NCAA March Madness Tournament. The UTSA Roadrunners are struggling early in the season and need to find their footing quickly, or they are looking at a lost season.

Can the Roadrunners find their way and upset North Texas, or will the Mean Green continue to dominate the opposition?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

North Texas Mean Green vs. UTSA Roadrunners: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE North Texas -12 (-110) O 123 (-110) -750 UTSA +12 (-110) U 123 (-110) +550

North Texas Guard Tylor Perry leads the way for the Mean Green, leading the team in points and steals. Perry has been a mismatch for lesser opponents who can't match up with the combination of his size and speed.

The Mean Green comes at you in waves with significant Guard play. Kai Huntsberry averages 13 points per game while leading the team in assists.

Abou Ousmane provides toughness for the Mean Green, averaging 11 points per game while leading the team in rebounding and blocked shots.

Perry, Huntsberry, and Ousmane provide a trio to match up with in Conference USA play.

UTSA Guard Japhet Medor leads the Roadrunners in points, assists, and steals. Medor has to play well if the Roadrunners want to have a shot against the Mean Green on Thursday Night.

Keep an eye on Forward Jacob Germany. Germany has become one of the more versatile players in Conference USA. Germany averages 12 points per game while leading the team in rebounding and blocked shots.

North Texas Mean Green vs. UTSA Roadrunners Details

Fixture: North Texas Mean Green @ UTSA Roadrunners

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio, Texas

North Texas Mean Green vs. UTSA Roadrunners Final Prediction

North Texas has come out of the gates red-hot so far this season. The Mean Green appears to be the early favorite to win the Conference USA title.

UTSA doesn't look ready for prime time and doesn't have the athleticism to match up with North Texas. Take the Mean Green to pull away in this one, and give the points.

North Texas Mean Green -12 (-110) Over 123 (-110)

