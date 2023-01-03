Northern Illinois vs. Akron Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 3 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Akron Zips will host the Northern Illinois Huskies in a Tuesday night MAC contest.

The Zips have taken the lead in the MAC with their recent winning ways, having won five of their previous six contests. Akron is turning it up a notch on the offensive end of the court, eclipsing 80 points in four of six contests. Northern Illinois is heading in the opposite direction, losing five of their last six games, many in blowout fashion.

While Akron's offense is surging, Northern Illinois' is sputtering. The Huskies have only eclipsed over 70 points once in five games. With both teams heading in opposite directions, who will be victorious on Tuesday night?

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Akron Zips: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Northern Illinois +15 (-110) O 133.5 (-110) +850 Akron -15 (-110) U 133.5 (-110) -1600

Northern Illinois guard Keshawn Williams is the most complete player in the MAC. Williams leads the Huskies in scoring and rebounding while shooting 49% from the field, 37% from deep, and 81% from the free throw line.

David Colt has developed into a solid running mate for Williams. Colt averages 14 points per night while leading the Huskies in steals.

Zarique Nutter does not help much in shooting from deep, just at 20% on the season, but Nutter finds a way to contribute in other ways. Nutter averages 10 points, five bounds, a steal, and a block per night. Nutter is a stat-stuffer for Northern Illinois.

Guard Xavier Castaneda is the leader of the Akron Zips. He leads the Zips in points and assists. Castaneda can get a bucket for himself while helping his teammates score.

Akron big man Enrique Freeman is a walking double-double averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds per night. Freeman is an efficient scorer, shooting 50% from the floor while leading the Zips in blocked shots.

Guard Tavari Johnson contributes across the board offensively, but his impact is felt more so on the defensive end. Johnson leads Akron in steals per game.

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Akron Zips: Match Details

Fixture: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Akron Zips

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Akron Zips: Prediction

In a game between two teams heading in opposite directions, Northern Illinois cannot keep up with Akron's scoring acumen. The Zips pull away from Northern Illinois early on in this one. Take the Zips and give the points.

Final Prediction: Akron -15, O/U 133.5

