Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Marshal Thundering Herd Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10| NCAA Football Season 2022

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame are coming from a 21-10 loss against Ohio State. They are currently in fifth place in the FBS independets. They had a poor last game with poor offense and defense. They will try to change that in this game.

"Looking forward to playing in front of a packed house tomorrow" - Notre Dame

The Marshall are in fourth place in the Sun Belt Conference East.They come with a win in this game. They had a great game and they were offensively very strong. They will look to play the same in this game.

"Let’s take this show on the road" - Marshall

For the Notre Dame, quarterback Tyler Buchner had the most passing yards in the game. He covered 177 yards averaging 9.8 yards per pass attempt. The team struggled to reciprocate the same in the offense and has only covered 253 yards for the entire game with only one touchdown to their credit. Clerence Lewis and Jack Kisner did well on defense for the team. Lewis had 6 solo tackles, one assist tackle and one pass defended.

The Marshall had a brilliant game with 612 yards covered in offense. They had seven touchdowns. Quarterback Henry Colombi covered 205 passing yards in the game. Their defense was great and they only let three points against the 55 points while attacking. Charlie Gray had a great game alongside Koby Cumberlander on defense. Both combined and had 13 assisted tackles.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Marshall Thundering Herd Match Details

Fixture: Notre Dame @ Thundering Herd

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10,2:30pm EDT

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Marshall Thundering Herd odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER THUNDERING HERD +1100 +20.5(-105) o50(-115) NOTRE DAME -1600 -20.5(-110) u50(-115)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Marshall Thundering Herd best picks

Tyle Buchner will start for the Dame. He has played great in the quarterback position with a QBR of 54.7 and 18 passing attempts. He will be a key player for the Dame in this game.

Henry Columbi will start for the Marshall. He had a great last game with 26 passing attempts and 205 passing yards covered.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Marshall Thundering Herd prediction

Notre Dame lost their last game but will look to bounce back in this game. They defended well in the first half of the last game and would bank on it to win this game.

The Marshall will have its defense tested in this game. Though they had quite an easy win last time, in this game, they are not the favorites.

Prediction :- The Notre Dame will win this game.

