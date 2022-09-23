Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 24, 2022 | 2022 NCAA Football Season 

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and North Carolina Tar Heels play in this faux ACC game. The Fighting Irish remain independent in football, despite being a part of the ACC in all other sports.
This game looked great at the start of the season, and one many fans may have circled when the schedule was released. Surprisingly, neither team is ranked in this one.
The Tar Heels have had an interesting start to the season. Teams of this caliber are expected to start every season 3 - 0, but after a crazy game against App State, Carolina comes into this one 2 - 1.
Notre Dame, a program with championship aspirations every season, have looked bad this year. They kept pace with third-ranked Ohio State in their first game, losing 21 - 10, but the following week, they were rocked by an unranked Marshall. The Thundering Herd beat the Irish 26 - 21.
Last week, Notre Dame picked up their first win, edging out the Golden Bears 24 - 17.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Game Details
Fixture: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ North Carolina Tar Heels
Date & Time: Saturday September 24, 3:30 pm EDT
Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. North Carolina Tar Heels betting odds
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. North Carolina Tar Heels prediction
The Fighting Irish have taken a huge step back after being a bubble team for the playoffs last year. Losing Brian Kelly to LSU was more significant than anyone could have anticipated. This team looks bad at the present, and they will likely have their first losing season since 2016.
The Tar Heels have not been at their best this season, but they are playing at a respectable level. They were lucky to escape Boone with a win, but as they did, they remained undefeated. This will be the most formidable team they have played this season, but not by much. An argument could even be made that App State could beat Norte Dame. Bettors can expect an easy win for the Tar Heels in this one.
North Carolina (-126)