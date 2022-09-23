Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will take on the New York Mets in MLB action on Friday (September 23).

The Athletics have struggled this season and are languishing at the bottom of the American League West division. They have won only 55 games and have a win percentage of 0.367. They haven't won enough at home, where they have a 25-49 record.

The Mets, meanwhile, are leading the standings. They have 95 wins and a win percentage of 0.629. They have a positive away record of 45-30 and are 6-4 in their last ten matchups.

The Athetics have played well but have been inconsistent aggressively. They have counted on players like Sean Murphy to score. He has an OPS of 0.766,18 home runs this season. They rely on Cole Irvin to deliver while pitching. He has a record of 9-11, an ERA of 3.79 and a WHIP of 1.10.

The Mets, meanwhile, are doing great in every aspect. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil are contributing greatly in scoring. Alonso has an OPS of 0.851, 121 RBIs, and 37 home runs with an average of 0.265. Chris Bassitt has delivered for the team in pitching with an ERA of 3.32,163 Ks and a WHIP of 1.14.

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: The New York Mets @Oakland Athletics

Date and Time: Friday, September 23; 9:40 pm EDT

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER METS -220 -1.5(-120) o7(-115) ATHLETICS +200 +1.5(+106) u7(+100)

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets Best Picks

Cole Irvin will start for the Athletics. He has done decent this season. He has an ERA of 5.14 in the last few days and could be a crucial player in this game.

Chris Bassitt will start for the Mets. He has been a star performer with an ERA of 0.00 and 8 Ks in the last seven days. He's in fine form and will be the pick of the game.

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets Prediction

Both teams will go for a win, but the Mets are favorites to win it. The Mets have done well recently with 7 wins in eight games. Athletics are struggling to score, which could be their undoing here.

Prediction: Take Mets at ML (-220).

