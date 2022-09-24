Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be at home to face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. These Big Ten opponents begin conference play tonight in Columbus. Ranked third, Ohio State put up 77 on Toledo in a 77-21 win last week. The Buckeyes are now 3-0, but they haven't faced a proper challenge yet. For Wisconsin, they're now 2-1 following a 66-7 rout of New Mexico State. Both teams haven't faced each other since 2019, but the Buckeyes have dominated this matchup in previous encounters.

Ohio State won their opening three contests, but last week was the first game that they covered. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has leveled up from his great 2021 season, and so far, he's totaled 941 passing yards, 11 TDs, and no picks. Wisconsin's defense has been pretty good, though, and this could be a test for Stroud and the Buckeyes' offense. The Badgers have been great at stuffing the box, but in their one loss, they did allow 227 rushing yards. Wisconsin's schedule, though, compared to Ohio State's, has been much easier, and they have been heavy favorites every week.

The Badgers' QB Graham Mertz has been reliable, but he hasn't been tested that much. Running back Braelon Allen has picked up where he left off last season when he tallied 1,268 yards on the ground. He's already up to 332 yards and five scores this year, so he'll be a key player on Saturday in a tough road matchup. The Buckeyes' defense is allowing just 84.3 rushing yards, so expect them to focus on Allen in this one.

Ultimately, the Buckeyes want to reach the college football playoff, and if they are to do so, these are the games where they just have to take care of business.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Match Details

Fixture: Wisconsin Badgers @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Wisconsin Badgers +19.5 (-110) Over 56.5 (-110) +750 Ohio State Buckeyes -19.5 (-110) Under 56.5 (-110) -1150

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Betting Prediction

Compared to the Badgers, Ohio State is a much more talented school, but so far, they've covered only one of their three matchups. Their defense has been the most consistent, though, so expect them to stifle the Badgers' offensive weapons on Saturday. They held the #5 Notre Dame to just 10 points, so expect them to keep Wisconsin under 19.

Prediction: Badgers Team Total Points Under 18.5 (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far