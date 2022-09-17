Ohio State University vs. University of Toledo Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

Ohio State University will take on the University of Toledo at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night. Ohio State defeated then-No. 5 Notre Dame in Week 1 and Arkansas State in Week 2 to win their first two games by a margin of at least ten.

Toledo is also unblemished entering this contest, having defeated Long Island University and UMass.

The Buckeyes are in a terrific scheduling position against a Toledo club that is playing on the road for the first time this season since Ohio State is in the middle of a five-game homestand to start the season.

This is a chance for junior quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has passed for 574 yards and six touchdowns, to add to his Heisman Trophy résumé.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is injured and may not be able to play in this game, has been replaced by sophomore wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, both of whom have over 200 receiving yards already.

Toledo has easily defeated its first two opponents this season, defeating Long Island and UMass with ease. In their 45-point victory over the Minutemen, the Rockets exceeded expectations given that they were only 28-point underdogs.

Dequan Finn, a sophomore quarterback, has rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns in addition to passing for 393 yards and three scores.

Ohio State University vs. Toledo University match details

Fixture: TU @ OSU

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17 at 7.00 pm ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

Ohio State University vs. Toledo University Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Toledo Rockets +31 (-110) Over 62.5 (-110) Ohio State Buckeyes -31 (-110) Under 62.5 (-110)

Ohio State University vs. Toledo University Best Picks

TreVeyon Henderson, a sophomore running back, has averaged 7.1 yards on 25 carries, which has contributed to the team's potent rushing attack. Because Ohio State has more depth than Toledo this season, the Rockets won't be ready for this game.

The Buckeyes have allowed just 11.0 points per game this season, and Ohio State has won eight straight games at home.

Pick: TreVeyon Henderson Over 92.5 Rush Yds (-105)

Ohio State University vs. Toledo University Prediction

The No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes are the clear favorites in this one. Bettors should look at the Buckeyes covering the spread easily.

Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes -31 (-110)

