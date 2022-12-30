Ohio vs. Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 30 | 2022 College Football Bowl Season

The Ohio Bobcats battle the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl, a battle of two teams facing some transitions at critical positions.

Wyoming snuck into the Bowl season with an uneven 7-5 record and will have to adapt to life without their most consistent offensive weapon, with RB Titus Swen in the transfer portal.

Adjusting to life without Titus Swen might be easy in comparison to what the Ohio Bobcats are dealing with. Ohio will not have QB Kurtis Rourke under center as he remains out with an injured knee.

How Ohio moves the football without their offensive leader will be the key to this contest. Who will be victorious--the Wyoming Cowboys or Ohio Bobcats?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

Ohio Bobcats vs. Wyoming Cowboys Details

Fixture: Ohio Bobcats vs. Wyoming Cowboys

Date and Time: Friday, December 30, 4:30 PM ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

Ohio Bobcats vs. Wyoming Cowboys Best Pick

The offense the Ohio Bobcats put on the field will be dramatically different than the version we have seen during the 2022 season. Expect the Ohio Bobcats to lean on their underneath passing game and veteran playmakers like Sam Wiglusz.

Wiglusz is the type of veteran presence that is a quarterback's best friend. Expect Ohio to transition to a heavier run-based approach featuring Sieh Bangura. Bangura took the Bobcats' backfield and ran with it, as a Freshman!

If I am wagering on any prop bet, it would be on the perceived shift in offensive strategy and to take the Over on the Ohio team's rushing yards.

Ohio Bobcats, Team Rushing Yards: Over

Ohio Bobcats vs. Wyoming Cowboys Final Prediction

If we knew that Kurtis Rourke was in this game, it would be a much easier decision. Ohio was the better team all season long. The Bobcats were on the verge of a Conference title, so motivation plays a factor leading up to this one.

I was not impressed with Wyoming this season when I watched them in live action, and when I went back to review before this assessment, I confirmed my priors. I don't think Wyoming has the athletes to stay with Ohio.

The Bobcats face adversity and come out victorious on the other side. I'll take Ohio to pull away in the 4th Quarter and give the points.

Ohio Bobcats -2.5(-110) Over 50.5 (-110)

