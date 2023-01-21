Oilers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL on Saturday.

The Oilers have been decent this season and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Pacific with 55 points. They come into this with one big win, which puts them in direct competition for the top three in the division.

The Canucks have had a poor season so far, and are sixth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 39 points. With the season slipping away from their reach, they are in desperate need of points to survive this downfall.

Oilers vs Canucks NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL OILERS -200 -1.5(+120) o7(+100) CANUCKS +165 +1.5(-140) u7(-120)

Oilers vs Canucks NHL Match Details

Fixture: Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Oilers vs Canucks NHL Key Stats

The Oilers have one of the best offenses in the league, having scored over 174 goals scored this season. Connor McDavid has an astonishing contribution of 39 goals and 47 assists on the team. He will play a critical role in the upcoming game too.

Their defense has been poor, having conceded 3.26 goals per game on average this season and goaltenders have not made enough saves, thus hampering the team's structure.

The Nucks have scored around 150 goals in 45 games this season, with major contributions coming from the duo of Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson.

Their defense has not done enough and this is one of the reasons for their poor run. They have conceded 3.9 goals per game, which is a bit too much, given the competition in the league.

Oilers vs Canucks NHL Betting Prediction

The game is very much in the command of the Oilers, given the way they have performed in their last few games. With their offense scoring goals at will, they are likely to exploit the Canucks' defense and score a good number of goals. This indicates a fairly easy contest for the Oilers and we should expect them to win by a good margin of goals.

Prediction : Oilers, -1.5(+200)

