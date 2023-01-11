Oilers vs. Ducks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 11 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Wednesday.

The Oilers have been inconsistent this season and are placed fifth in the Western Conference Pacific with 45 points. They come into this one on a losing streak and are under pressure to start winning again with a better display in the upcoming game.

The Ducks have not performed well this season and are placed last in the Western Conference Atlantic Division with 28 points. Having lost their last game, they are in search of momentum and will try to make the most of the upcoming opportunity to make it happen.

Oilers vs. Ducks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL OILERS -250 -1.5(-110) o6.5(-125) DUCKS +205 +1.5(-110) u6.5(+105)

Oilers vs. Ducks Match Details

Fixture: Oilers vs. Ducks

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023; 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Oilers vs. Ducks Key Stats

The Oilers have one of the best offenses in the league and have done well this season. The offensive unit is well placed with Connor McDavid in the lead position with 34 goals and 43 assists to his name. They will have a huge role to play in the upcoming games as the team looks to get back to winning ways.

Their defense has been poor and needs to improve a lot in the coming games. Goaltenders have not maintained their lines well enough, which is another issue The Oilers are dealing with.

The Ducks haven't done justice to their offensive capabilities and have scored just 93 goals in 41 games of the season. Troy Terry has performed well to lead the team with 12 goals and 20 assists to his name and has been well supported by Trevor and Adam, with 12 goals each.

Their defense is one of the poorest in the league conceding over four goals per game on average this season. Their entire defensive unit looks ineffective and needs excessive changes to improve in the upcoming games.

Oilers vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

This game is a must-win for both teams, but Oilers have an edge due to the balance in their team. They have scored more goals this season and have won some tricky games, which hands them an advantage ahead of this one.

We can expect the Oilers to score more in this game and find enough strength to defend for another win this season.

Prediction: Oilers,-1.5(-110)

