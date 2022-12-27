Oilers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 27 | 2022 NHL Regular Season

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Calgary Flames in the NHL on Tuesday.

Edmonton have been decent this season, but have been inconsistent with wins and come with a loss into the game. Placed fifth in the Western Conference Pacific with 38 points, a win in this game will see them move to third position in the standings.

Calgary have had a decent run lately and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 39 points. They are in a great position to cover the gap in the standings with a few wins, starting with this game.

Oilers vs Flames Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL OILERS +120 +1.5(-205) o6.5(-130) FLAMES -140 -1.5(+175) u6.5(+110)

Oilers vs Flames Match Details

Fixture: Oilers vs Flames

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 2022; 9 pm ET

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Oilers vs Flames Key Stats

Edmonton have scored over three goals per game this season, with the trio of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins playing a big role in it. These three players have scored over 68 goals and the team will look for a similar return from them in the games to come.

Their defense has not been in sync with the offense and needs changes to lower the rate of more than 3.4 goals conceded per game this season. A better defensive unit is the need of the hour, with goaltenders equally putting up a strong performance.

Calgary's offense has been average this season but has done better lately in taking the average of goals scored to just above three per game. Players like Tyler Toffoli and Nazem Kadri contributed with over 13 goals each. The team will need similar performances from these players to get the desired results and we can expect changes as they look to improve a lot.

Their defense has been decent this season but needs better coordination to make a big impact in games.

Oilers vs Flames Betting Prediction

Edmonton have come back stronger in their last six games after scoring two goals or less in their previous game, winning five of them. They also have a strong record of 23-8 in their last 31 against a team with a losing record.

Calgary, on the other hand, are 3-8 in their last 11 games, struggling against a team with a winning record. They have lost six out of their last eight games and have lost five times in their last six meetings against Edmonton at home.

The game could go in favor of Edmonton, given the positive record they have along with a better team, which is a big positive in a close contest.

Prediction: Take, Edmonton, ML(+120)

