Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Pacific Division matchup between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers will continue the 2022–23 NHL season and kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

These sides have faced off twice, with Edmonton prevailing 4-3 in overtime on November 19 in the first match. At -100, Edmonton was the underdog.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Edmonton Oilers +115 +1.5 (-200) Over 6.5 (-110) Las Vegas Golden Knights -135 -1.5 (+170) Under 6.5 (-110)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Match Details

Fixture: Edmonton Oilers at Las Vegas Golden Knights

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Oilers vs Golden Knights Key Stats

Edmonton's game in Vegas will mark the conclusion of a four-game road trip. The team played San Jose on Friday. Edmonton split its first two games of the tour, dropping Monday's contest in Los Angeles and winning the Wednesday contest, 6-2, over Anaheim.

Connor McDavid has continued to score heavily, scoring seven points in his last five games and leading Edmonton with 79 points after 43 games. Edmonton has been the best at 31.0% on the power play while ranking 27th overall at 73.2% on the penalty kill. The club ranks fifth in goals scored per game (3.56), and twenty-first in goals surrendered per game (3.35).

On Thursday, Las Vegas defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 thanks to three goals in the third period. Currently playing a seven-game homestand, Las Vegas has won two and lost one of its first three games. This year, Las Vegas has a 13-10-0 home record. In the game, four different players scored goals to help the team defeat the Panthers.

This team has a strong offense as well, ranking 13th in goals scored per game (3.28) and eighth in power play percentage (25.6%). In his last five games, Nicolas Roy has scored three goals and Mark Stone has six points on five assists.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Betting Prediction

With Jack Campbell in the net for the Oilers, who have benefited from stronger goaltending this season, the team should easily prevail. Campbell has been outstanding over his last five appearances, allowing a total of eight goals in that time while not allowing more than two goals in any of those games after taking a beating to start the season.

He'll keep it close in this game. Edmonton will undoubtedly cover the spread and have a good chance of winning this game. Edmonton have won four of their last five encounters.

Pick: Edmonton Oilers +1.5 (-200)

