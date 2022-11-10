Oilers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread, and Picks - November 10 | 2022-23 NHL Season

We have the top Oilers vs Hurricanes betting choice for the 2022–23 NHL season, which continues on Thursday, November 10, with ten games scheduled, including the conference matchup at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The final contest of Edmonton and Carolina's two-game regular-season series will take place. In October, the Oilers defeated the Hurricanes 6-4 at home as small -115 favorites, and the game's total goals exceeded 6.5.

With a 3-2 victory over the Lightning in their previous game, the Edmonton Oilers were on the winning side of the scoreboard.

Oilers vs Hurricanes Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Edmonton Oilers +135 +1.5 (-195) Over 6.5 (-110) Carolina Hurricanes -155 -1.5 (+165) Under 6.5 (-110)

Oilers vs Hurricanes Match Details

Fixture: Oilers at Hurricanes

Date and Time: Thursday, November 10 at 7:05 pm ET

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.

Oilers vs Hurricanes Key Stats

With 3.79 goals scored per game, Edmonton have the third-highest scoring offense in the NHL. The Oilers are seventh in shot percentage (11.5%) and second in power-play efficiency (17-for-52). They rank 24th in the NHL with 3.50 goals allowed per game, and need more from their special teams after giving up 18 power-play goals in 61 attempts (30th).

Thursday's goaltender should be Jack Campbell, 30, who is 6-3-0 with a 3.93 GAA and.884 save percentage this season.

Despite outshooting Toronto 30-21 this past Sunday, Carolina ended their four-game winning streak. Thursday should see Antti Raanta in goal after Frederik Andersen was scheduled to see out the Florida game on Wednesday. In 2022–23, Raanta is 3-0-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a 905 save percentage.

The Canes are averaging 3.08 goals per game while giving up 2.83 goals per game, ranking 10th in the NHL (tied for 17th). With the man advantage, Carolina are only 9 for 47 (23rd) and have an 8.3 shooting percentage (tied for 27th).

Oilers vs Hurricanes Best Picks and Prediction

The Oilers have already demonstrated that they possess the firepower necessary to overcome the tough Carolina defense. Although Kane's absence is a setback, the Oilers still have a chance to defeat any team in the NHL as long as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are contributing goals.

On the second night of a back-to-back, Carolina will be tired, so I'm betting on the Oilers to at least pick up a point.

The Oilers' absurd record will eventually come to an end, as Edmonton still have to go into overtime in 2022–23. Carolina have lost two of their last four games played on home ice.

The Oilers, on the other hand, have a 9-4 record in their last 13 encounters with the Eastern Conference and a 4-1 record in their last five away performances.

Pick: Oilers +1.5 (-195)

Poll : 0 votes