Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 9 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Monday.

The Oilers have struggled this season with inconsistency and are placed fifth in the Western Conference Pacific with 45 points. They come into this one with a loss and will look to make the most of the opportunities at their disposal in the coming game to start winning again.

The Kings have played well to move second in the Eastern Conference Pacific Division with 52 points. They're coming off a big win and will surely look to make the most of this game and close the gap with the top team in the standings.

Oilers vs Kings Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL OILERS -105 +1.5(-275) o6.5(-115) KINGS -115 -1.5(+220) u6.5(-105)

Oilers vs Kings Match Details

Fixture: Oilers vs Kings

Date & Time: Monday, January 9, 2023; 10:30 pm ET

Venue: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Oilers vs Kings Key Stats

The Oilers have one of the best offenses in the league with 144 goals scored in 41 games of the season. The likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have 55 goals and 83 assists between them and will have a huge role to play in future challenges this season.

Their defense has not played well and needs to do better to reduce the number of goals conceded from 3.32 in the coming games. Goaltenders need to improve a lot to have better returns in the coming games.

Los Angeles' offense has done well to score around 140 goals so far this season. Versatility in their offensive setup has been key with different players having over 10 goals contributions each. Gabriel Vilardi is the leader with 16 goals and will play a key role in the next game.

The defense has conceded around 3.4 goals per game, which has been a concern for them. Goaltenders need to put in a better effort for a better defensive setup to give their team an edge defensively in future encounters. We can expect a few changes as the team looks to build for the crucial leg of the season.

Oilers vs Kings Betting Prediction

Both teams are similar in the setup, great on offense and poor defensively, which makes the matchup interesting. The Oilers have played well on the road and have come back stronger, winning six out of seven times after scoring less than two goals in their last game.

However, the Kings have had better returns at home and have done well against teams with a winning record. They have mostly benefited from playing on a day's rest and will try to make it count in this game too.

As the game is likely to go down to the wire, the margin of victory will be less. With the Oilers winning five of the last six at Los Angeles, we should expect them to do well in this game too.

Prediction: Oilers, ML(-105)

