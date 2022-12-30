Oilers vs Kraken Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - December 30 | 2022 NHL Season

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Seattle Kraken in the NHL on Friday.

Edmonton have been inconsistent with wins this season and come into this one with a close win in their last encounter. Placed fifth in the Western Conference Pacific with 40 points, a win in this game can push them to third position in the standings.

Seattle have played well as they placed fourth in the standings with 40 points. They are coming into this one with a two-game losing streak and will look to break that streak to keep their position safe and move further up the standings.

Oilers vs Kraken Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL OILERS -115 +1.5(-285) o6.5(-110) KRAKEN -105 -1.5(+240) u6.5(-110)

Oilers vs Kraken Match Details

Fixture: Oilers vs Kraken

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 2022; 10 pm ET

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Oilers vs Kraken Key Stats

Edmonton have a great offense as they have scored over three goals per game this season. Partnerships from the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl helped the team a lot with over 51 goals in between them. The team will look for a similar return from them in the upcoming challenges.

Their defense has conceded more than 3.4 goals conceded per game this season. With goaltenders not coming up with strong performances, things need to change for them to get the best results in the future.

Seattle have scored over 110 goals this season, with players like Jared McCann proving to be the catalyst in their attack. He has scored 16 goals and has provided 6 assists with support from Andre Burakovsky, who has 11 goals and 16 assists to his name.

The defense has failed to provide enough comfort to the offensive unit, conceding over 3.2 goals per game this season. The goaltenders have been inconsistent with their performances and we can expect changes as they look to build for the future.

Oilers vs Kraken Betting Prediction

Seattle having lost their last two games are under pressure coming in this contest. With poor defensive structure and struggling offense, they find themselves under more discomfort.

While Edmonton are 33-13 in their last 46 against the Pacific division and are 35-17 in their last 52 after a good defensive show in the previous game. It shows that they have mostly kept the momentum in their favor and have a strong prospect of repeating the same in this game.

Further, their overall team strength and the winning momentum give Edmonton enough to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, Edmonton, ML(-115)

Poll : 0 votes