Oilers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 13 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Friday.

The Oilers have been inconsistent this season and are placed fifth in the Western Conference Pacific with 47 points. They come into this with one big win and will be motivated to play similarly in the upcoming game.

The Sharks have endured a poor season and come into this one with another loss. Placed second-last in the Western Conference Pacific with 34 points, they have everything to play for but are yet to find a winning momentum. They have to improve their display improve to sustain any hopes for this season.

Oilers vs Sharks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL OILERS -160 -1.5(+145) o6.5(-130) SHARKS +135 +1.5(-175) u6.5(+110)

Edmonton vs San Jose Match Details

Fixture: Oilers vs Sharks

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 2023; 10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: SAP Center at San Jose,San Jose, CA

Edmonton vs San Jose Key Stats

The Oilers have one of the best offenses in the league with over 150 goals scored this season. Connor McDavid is in the lead position with 35 goals and 44 assists to his name. Other players too have started to contribute and will have a huge role to play in the upcoming game.

Their defense has been opposite to their offense with poor returns and needs to improve a lot in the coming games. Goaltenders have not maintained their shape intact, which has made them concede goals. They need to make some bold changes to reshape it for the rest of the season.

The Sharks, through the help of different players, have scored 130 goals so far this season, which includes the likes of Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson. Both have been involved in most goals, with Timo scoring 24 times and Erik complementing him with 43 assists.

Their defense is really poor, having conceded over 3.6 goals per game this season. The team looks very unsettled coming into the game and will have a big task of improving themselves to deliver better this time.

Oilers vs Sharks Betting Prediction

The game seems to be well in control of the Oilers due to their team strength and having winning momentum on their side. They have played well on the road too and with great performances against teams with a losing background, they further put themselves high in the tie.

The Sharks, on the hand, have not done well in the last few games and come with a moral down into the contest. The team having defensive problems becomes vulnerable in the contest and is likely to struggle because of it against tough opposition in the game.

With all options available to use and exploit the opposition's defense, we can expect the Oilers to play aggressively to stay ahead in the competition for the ultimate win.

Prediction: Oilers, ML(-160)

