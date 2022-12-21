Oilers vs. Stars: Predictions, Odds, Lines, and Picks - December 21, 2022 | NHL Regular Season

The two best players in hockey will take to the ice as the Edmonton Oilers head to Dallas to take on the Stars and headline today's slate of games.

Edmonton have struggled to find their groove this season as they are on another losing streak. This lineup has two of the best players in the league, but they are currently fourth in the Pacific and eighth in the West. However, fans and bettors alike were expecting more out of this team this season.

Dallas, on the other hand, is exceeding expectations; after winning five of their last seven, they are now first in the central division and a game behind Vegas for the number one seed in the Western Conference.

Things are really coming together for this Dallas squad led by standout Jason Robertson. Robertson and Connor McDavid will be chasing each other on the stat sheet all season.

Oilers vs. Stars Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Oilers +1.5 (-205) +120 Over 6.5 (-120) Stars -1.5 (+170) -140 Under 6.5 (+100)

Oilers vs. Stars Match Details

Fixture: Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 2022; 9:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Oilers vs. Stars Best Picks

Everyone will be tuning in to watch Connor McDavid and Jason Robertson go at it. McDavid has been the best player in the league for quite some time, but Robertson is a rising star and wants his shot at glory.

Both forwards score at an incredible rate, and everyone will be hoping to see them bag a few here. Those who think they will both put the biscuit in the basket can take some action on this parlay.

Jason Robertson & Connor McDavid Any Time Goal Scorer (+320)

Oilers vs. Stars Prediction

With solid keepers in the net, there are concerns about the scoring rate of today's game. Both teams have prolific scorers in their ranks, but will these great tendies keep the forwards in check?

Given the line, Vegas doesn't seem to think so, but Jake Oettinger has been a stonewall this season, and there is no reason to think that will change tonight.

Dallas (-140) & Under 6.5 Goals (+100)

