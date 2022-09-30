Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 1 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys will look to strike a massive victory when they visit the No. 16 Baylor Bears this Saturday. This matchup will certainly be previewed as one of the must-watch games of the weekend.

Oklahoma State (3-0) will look to stay perfect for the season and open conference play to the same standard. The Baylor Bears (3-1) will look to continue proving their one loss was a fluke and move to 2-0 in the Big 12 conference.

The Cowboys will step on the field rested and fresh as they've had an extra week to recover from a 63-7 tune-up game. Confidence will be high, and if all goes to plan, so will their scoreline.

The Bears will arrive in much more battle-tested form this season, after a tough loss to #21 BYU and, most recently, a hard fought conference win on the road.

Oklahome State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys +2.5 (-110) Over 55.5 (-110) +110 No. 16 Baylor Bears -2.5 (-110) Under 55.5 (-110) -130

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys @ Baylor Bears

Date and Time: Saturday, October 1, 3:30 PM EST

Venue: McLane Stadium

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears Key Stats

There's no denying that this matchup is worthy of a main event. Two very capable and effective offenses are going to stand in the middle of the ring and trade blows, classic Big 12 style. Oklahoma State averages 51.7 PPG, which seems insane until you see the difficulty of the schedule (or lack thereof) so far. Although Baylor has allowed more points against tougher opponents so far this season, they still only average 16 per game. The Cowboys won't have a shortage of chances to strike in the endzone and will capitilize on most.

With the exception of their beatdown last weekend, Oklahoma State has allowed an alarming amount of points in games against subpar offenses. Baylor does have offensive weapons that could take advantage of this. Richard Reese has 315 yards on the season with 6 trips into the endzone. The running focus is the exact counter part compared to the Cowboys' offensive focus, so this will be well noted in the scouting preparation.

The most interesting storyline coming into this game is the rematch of the 2021 Big 12 championship. Oklahoma State will look to get revenge after losing an upset to Baylor last season, which has no doubt been the talk of the locker room. These are influences that aren't shown in the stat box, but can certainly bring enough momentum to change the outcome.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears Betting Prediction

The safest bet in this matchup has to be points being scored. The Cowboys have been chomping at the bit to get back on the field and to do so in a marque game like this one.

Baylor is a great team, and they're going to compete all season. It's a huge game at home, and Waco is a tough place to play, no doubt, but I think we're shifting a little too much to the Bears here on the books. Oklahoma State is still the better team on paper and they're going to prove that this weekend.

Prediction: Oklahoma State ML (+110) and Blake Shapen Under 224.5 Passing Yards (-115)

