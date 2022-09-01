Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 1 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will host the Central Michigan Chippewas on Thursday. Oklahoma State was 12-2 last year and finished #7 in the country, while Central Michigan, who competes in the MAC, ended at 9-4.

Oklahoma State, who is currently ranked 12th in the nation, had a very strong 2021 campaign in spite of their tough Big 12 schedule. They ended their season with an exciting 37-35 victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, and they'll look to start 2022 on a high note.

Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders, who had a great bowl game last year, will be under center. The Cowboys boasted an above-average offensive unit in 2021, and they'll gladly welcome back 10 of 11 starters. Sanders threw for 2,839 yards and 20 TDs, but his 12 interceptions were a career-worst mark. Still, Sanders is clutch and is solid when it comes to helping his team grind out wins.

Central Michigan doesn't compete in a power-five conference, which typically means they'll find themselves with a light schedule. Last year, they won the Sun Bowl over Washington State 24-21 to cap off a successful season. They also finished on five straight victories, a lot of which has to do with their stellar run defense. The Chippewas were 20th-best in the country in opponent rush yards.

The Chippewas' rushing game was exceptional too, led by Lew Nichols II, who led the country with 1,848 rushing yards. He also tallied 16 TDs on the ground. Look for him and quarterback Daniel Richardson to be key players in the opener.

"The wait is over. For the first time in 243 days... IT'S GAME DAY" - OSU Cowboy Football

Oklahoma State's defense was amazing last season, as they allowed the fifth-fewest yards in the nation. Their run defense, led by a formidable trio of Brock Martin, Collin Oliver, and Tyler Lacy, will look to give Central Michigan issues on the ground. The Cowboys' pass defense was tough, so expect the home team to make life difficult for their opponents tonight.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Match Details

Fixture: Central Michigan Chippewas @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date & Time: Thursday September 1, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Central Michigan Chippewas +900 +21.5 (-110) Over 57.5 (-110) Oklahoma State Cowboys -1500 -21.5 (-110) Under 57.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Betting Prediction

The Cowboys have a much better team on paper, and they boast more weapons on both sides of the ball. The Chippewas could be being overlooked by oddsmakers here, though. They did win and cover their final five contests. Back the visitors here to cover and look for both defenses to be solid.

Prediction: Central Michigan Chippewas +21.5 (-110) & Under 57.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt