Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 8| 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday (October 8) at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys have started the season flawlessly, winning all four of their games thus far while the Red Raiders have had a rocky start, winning three and losing two.

The Cowboys come into this contest on the back of four consecutive wins and are looking to cement themselves at the top of the Big 12 standings. They sit in third place in the Big 12 standings at the time of writing and are looking to leapfrog the Jayhawks and the Wildcats directly above them. The Cowboys won their last game against the Baylor Bears 36-25, thanks to a superb performance by their quarterback Spencer Sanders, who has been terrific across all four of their opening affairs. This campaign, he is averaging 274 thrown yards per game, coupled with the whopping 11 touchdowns he has thrown across the four games. He is one of the major reasons for the flawless run that the Cowboys are currently on.

The Red Raiders have been inconsistent thus far. They have had a couple of results not quite go their way, which has led to a 3-2 record at the start of the season. They come into this game on the back of a 37-28 defeat against the 20th-ranked Wildcats. The Red Raiders are currently sixth in the Big 12 standings and are looking to climb up the ladder into one of the top spots. Donovan Smith, their quarterback holds the key to their future as he is the man who they rely on. He has put in some extraordinary performances thus far, averaging nearly 296 thrown yards per game.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Raiders @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8, 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Betting Odds:

Team Spread Total Oklahoma State Cowboys -9.5 Under 67 Texas Tech Raiders +9.5 Over 67

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Final Prediction:

The Cowboys are solid favorites in this one. They have started the season flawlessly and have blown away the teams they have faced thus far. The Raiders are still figuring out their style of play and a solid game plan. They look ropey and frankly don’t stand a chance against the Cowboys. The quarterback contest will be interesting to watch, but with home advantage and better form going into this game, the Cowboys should be able to pull through.

Oklahoma State Cowboys: -9.5

