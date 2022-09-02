Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 2 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Old Dominion Monarchs will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday. Old Dominion finished 6-7 last season, as Virginia Tech also ended 6-7.

Old Dominion had an easy schedule last season, making their 6-7 mark deceiving. They'll be home on Friday night to open the season and welcome a tough ACC opponent. Vegas placed the Monarchs' win total at 4.5, indicating that they expect some regression to occur. Last year ended with a loss at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 30-17, at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. Still, there were encouraging signs, such as a five-game win streak led by QB Hayden Wolff during the season. He'll remain the starter to begin the year, providing an opportunity for him to build off of his 2021 success.

Looking at the visitors, Virginia Tech had an okay year in which they fell from being ranked 15th in the nation. This year, they'll go with Marshall transfer Grant Wells starting at quarterback. He threw for 3,532 yards last year, with a touchdown to interception ratio of 16 to 13. While this ratio isn't too encouraging, he is a goalline threat to run as he has amassed seven rushing TDs.

The Hokies were embarrassed in their bowl game, 54-10, losing to the Maryland Terrapins. They're expected to be right in line with their 2021 record, but they'll want to outdo that projection.

Old Dominion was a lot better at stopping the run last year, as they ranked 34th in that category. As for limiting the passing game, they had a lot of trouble as they allowed the 30th most passing yards per game in the country.

This in-state matchup should be exciting as even though the Hokies are favored and play in a power-five conference, the Monarchs showed resilience at the tail end of 2021.

"It continues tomorrow." - @HokiesFB

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Match Details

Fixture: Virginia Tech Hokies @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Date & Time: Friday September 2, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech Hokies -260 -6.5 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) Old Dominion Monarchs +220 +6.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Betting Prediction

Virginia Tech has only covered three of their previous 12 road games, but we can expect them to have a good number of traveling fans for the opener. Old Dominion will be home, where they've beaten the spread in five of their previous six contests.

Talent-wise, the Hokies have the advantage, but they haven't covered a lot of games in recent history. The best bet here is to target the under, as the Monarchs have seen six of their past eight home contests as road underdogs go under.

Prediction: Virginia Tech Hokies Under 26.5 Points (-135) & Game Total Under 47.5 (-105)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif