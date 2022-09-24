Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Ole Miss Rebels will play host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, September 24.

#16 Ole Miss is up to 3-0 following their impressive 42-0 win over Georgia Tech last week. Tulsa also blew out their opposition, coming out on top 54-17 over Jacksonville State to improve to 2-1.

The Rebels' ground game has been excellent so far, as running backs Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins are both averaging over 6.5 yards per carry. They've also combined for six rushing TDs, so we'll see if they can be just as productive.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart has been decent. However, Tulsa's defense hasn't put much pressure on QBs this year, recording only four team sacks entering Saturday.

Tulsa's offense revolves around QB Davis Brin, who leads the nation in passing yards with 1206. Of course, the Golden Hurricane haven't had the toughest schedule, but Brin has still surpassed expectations.

Senior receiver Keylon Stokes' 457 receiving yards rank fourth in the country, while Jauncarlos Santana and Malachi Jones have over 550 yards combined as well.

Look for Ole Miss to try and slow down Tulsa's aerial attack, as they've surrendered only 292 passing yards over their last two games.

Ole Miss has been excellent at containing the run, allowing only 2.3 rushing yards per attempt. Overall, their defense has a few holes, and this will be by far the toughest defense that Tulsa has seen this season.

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Match Details

Fixture: Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Ole Miss Rebels

Date & Time: Saturday September 24, 4:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Tulsa Golden Hurricane +21 (-110) Over 65.5 (-110) +800 Ole Miss Rebels -21 (-110) Under 65.5 (-110) -1400

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Betting Prediction

Tulsa's defense has surrendered 35 points twice already this season, and those games were against much weaker offenses. So far, the visitors have been favored in their three previous contests but are now three-touchdown underdogs.

They have impressed on offense, though, and as a result, all three of their contests have gone over.

Expect Ole Miss' high-powered offense to make a statement at home today. Tulsa should also be able to find the end zone a couple of times, too, given how unstoppable they've been through the past three weeks.

Prediction: Ole Miss Team Total Points Over 43.5 Points (-115) & Game Total Over 65.5 (-110)

