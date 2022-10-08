Ole Miss Rebels vs Vanderbilt Commodores Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NCAA Football Week 6 Matchup

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will look to remain in the top ten when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road on Saturday (October 8) afternoon in the NCAA.

Ole Miss beat then-No. 7 Kentucky last week to maintain its undefeated record. In contrast, Vanderbilt are coming off a loss to Alabama in their previous outing.

Following their bye week after their Alabama trip, Vanderbilt has had time to prepare for this game. The Commodores are also playing at FirstBank Stadium, where they have won two of their three home games this year. Ole Miss will have a tough time, as it has games against Auburn and LSU coming up after this one.

Ole Miss is in good shape, coming off a win against Kentucky last week. After rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown in the victory, running back Quinshon Judkins was awarded the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, while Micah Pettus was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Although the Rebels give up an average of 11.8 points per game, their outstanding defense has been their greatest asset.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Vanderbilt Commodores Match Details

Fixture: Rebels at Commodores

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8; 4:00 pm ET

Venue: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

Ole Miss Rebels vs Vanderbilt Commodores Betting Odds

Team Money line Spread Over/Under Ole Miss Rebels -900 -17 (-110) Over 61 (-110) Vanderbilt Commodores +625 +17 (-110) Under 61 (-110)

Ole Miss Rebels vs Vanderbilt Commodores Best Picks

The Rebels have successfully limited nine of their recent opponents to 21 points or less. They should have no trouble doing it again against a Vanderbilt offense that hasn't decided on a starting quarterback for Saturday.

Zach Evans has 389 running yards and five touchdowns, compared to Judkins' 535 rushing yards and six scores. However, Vanderbilt has dropped 20 straight games against SEC opposition.

Picks: Under 61 (-110)

Zach Evans over 85.5 rushing yds (-115)

Ole Miss Rebels vs Vanderbilt Commodores Prediction

As was seen against Alabama, the Commodores have significant trouble stopping strong offensive attacks. Vanderbilt has allowed 13 touchdowns this year while allowing 299.2 yards via the air per game.

Ole Miss can score points both on the ground and in the air and boasts a top-10 scoring defense. Given how ineffective Vanderbilt has been in containing opposing offenses, the Rebels are expected to win here.

Prediction: Ole Miss -17 (-110)

