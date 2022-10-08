Oregon Ducks vs Arizona Wildcats Line, Odds, Picks and Prediction - October 8 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks will travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Wildcats in a Pac-12 NCAA matchup on Saturday (October 8) night at the Arizona Stadium.

Arizona is 3-2 on the season and is coming off a 43-20 victory against Colorado at home. Oregon, meanwhile, is 4-1 and beat Stanford 45-27 in Week 5.

When the two teams faced off last season in Eugene, the Ducks rode a fourth-quarter run of 17 points to secure a 41-19 victory. This year, both teams have a 3-2 record against the spread.

Ducks vs Wildcats Betting Odds

Team Money line Spread Over/Under Oregon Ducks -490 -13.5 (-110) Over 70.5 (-110) Arizona Wildcats +390 +13.5 (-110) Under 70.5 (-110)

Ducks vs Wildcats Match Details

Fixture: Ducks at Wildcats

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8; 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Ducks vs Wildcats Head-to-Head

The Ducks are 4-1 against the Wildcats in their last five games. In the regular season, the Ducks are on a four-game winning streak against the Wildcats. The Ducks have always scored more than 40 points against the Wildcats. They hold a positive record against the Wildcats and will hope to continue that trend here.

Ducks vs Wildcats Key Stats

Team Stats: Ducks

Points per game: 40.6, points allowed per game: 30.2, total yards: 499, yards passing: 270.2, yards rushing: 228.8, yards allowed: 376.8, pass yards allowed: 282.2, rush yards allowed: 94.6

Team Stats: Wildcats

Points per game: 32.4, points allowed per game: 31.2, total yards: 476, yards passing: 340, yards rushing: 136, yards allowed: 400.8, pass yards allowed: 187.4, rush yards allowed: 213.4

Ducks vs Wildcats Injury Update

Ducks IL

RB Byron Cardwell Status: Questionable, LB Justin Flowe Status: Questionable, WR Caleb Chapman Status: Probable, OL Steven Jones Status: Out

Arizona IL

Rayshon Luke RB Leg OUT: Luke underwent surgery for a leg injury, and it's unclear when he will return to action.

Will Plummer QB Shoulder OUT: Plummer is out after undergoing shoulder surgery, and he will be out for a while.

Ducks vs Wildcats Best Picks

Oregon has scored 70, 41, 44, and 45 points in victories over Eastern Washington, BYU, Washington State, and Stanford after being thrashed 49-3 by Georgia on September 3.

The Ducks could make it five games in a row with at least 40 points scored, as Arizona has allowed more than 213 yards per game on the ground this year.

Pick: Under 70.5 (-110)

Ducks vs Wildcats Prediction

Arizona's run defense is a major issue, but the Wildcats' passing defense could hold its own against the Ducks. On an average, 5.9 yards are given up on each rush by the Wildcats. They suffered an 18-point loss at California in Week 4 after allowing 354 rushing yards on 38 carries.

The Ducks, meanwhile, are rushing for 6.0 yards on average, which ranks sixth in the competition. They should capitalize on Arizona's run defense and cover away from home. Oregon's run defense has performed admirably so far, allowing the Ducks to concentrate on Jayden De Laura and the Wildcats' receiving group.

Prediction: Ducks -13.5 (-110)

