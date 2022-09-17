Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Bobcats Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Oregon State Beavers face the Montana State Bobcats at the Providence Park on Saturday. Both teams have had a flying start to the season, as they have won both of their opening fixtures.

The Beavers beat the Boise State Broncos 34-17 in their first game and proceeded to defeat the Fresno State Bulldogs 35-32 in their following game. The Bobcats beat the McNeese State Cowboys 40-17 in their opening game of the season and in their next game, they beat the Morehead State Eagles 63-13.

The Beavers performed well last season, as they finished third in the PAC-12 North division with an overall record of 7-6. A major positive for them was their imperious home record, as they went 7-0 on their own turf.

The Beavers have started this season in the same way they were playing last season. They look like a team that can replicate last season's results.

The Bobcats were also the second-best team in the Big Sky division last season with a 12-3 overall record. Their home record was also sublime as they went 8-0 on their own turf.

They have had a brilliant start to this season also as they demolished both of the sides they have faced so far. They made light work of the Cowboys and the Eagles and, like their opponents in the coming match, are looking to replicate their form from last season.

Chance Nolan has started the season brilliantly for the Beavers. He completed 14 of his 23 attempted passes over 251 yards against the Broncos apart from throwing two touchdowns. In the next game, he completed 14 of his 27 attempted passes over 219 yards and threw one touchdown.

Tommy Mellot has been a point of difference for the Bobcats so far. He completed 11 of his 19 attempted passes over 182 yards and threw two touchdowns in the first game of the season. In their game against the Eagles, he completed 16 of his 22 attempted passes over 265 yards and threw two touchdowns.

Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Bobcats

Match Details

Fixture: Montana State Bobcats @ Oregon State Beavers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Bobcats Betting Odds:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Oregon State Beavers -15.5 -770 Under 56.5 Montana State Bobcats +15.5 +500 Over 56.5

Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Bobcats

Final Prediction:

Both teams have started the season strong. They are coming off really positive results and it's very hard to separate the two. But the one thing that is a factor of difference is the home advantage that the Beavers come into this match with. The Beavers are expected to win this one.

Oregon State Beavers: Under 56.5 (-15.5)

