Oregon State Beavers vs Stanford Cardinal Line, Odds, Picks and Prediction - October 8 | NCAA Football Season 2022

Oregon State Beavers will travel to The Farm to take on Stanford Cardinal Line in an NCAA Pac-12 battle on Saturday (October 8) night at the Stanford Stadium.

The 1-3 Cardinal are coming off a 45-27 loss to No. 12 Oregon, while the 3-2 Beavers are coming off a 42-16 loss to the No. 11 Utes in Utah. At home, the Beavers won this game 35-14 the year before. This year, Oregon State is 4-1 ATS, while Stanford is 0-4 against the spread.

Beavers vs Cardinal Betting Odds

Team Money line Spread Over/Under Oregon State Beaver -195 -5 (-110) Over 56 (-110) Stanford Cardinal +165 +5 (-110) Under 56 (-110)

Beavers vs Cardinal Match Details

Fixture: Beavers at Cardinal

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8; 11:00 PM ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

Beavers vs Cardinal Head-to-Head

Stanford leads the series 59-26-3. Last year, Oregon State beat the Cardinal 35-14, snapping an 11-game losing streak against their opponents. The Cardinal are 4-1 in their last five meetings against the Baevers. Most of the games have been close between the two. So, expect another good-flowing game tonight.

Beavers vs Cardinal Key Stats

Team Stats: Beavers

points per game: 33.4, points allowed per game: 27.2, total yards: 428.4, yards passing: 249.6, yards rushing: 178.8, yards allowed: 358, pass yards allowed: 205, rush yards allowed: 153

Team Stats: Cardinal

points per game: 29.5, points allowed per game: 34, total yards: 410.5, yards passing: 259.8, yards rushing: 150.8, yards allowed: 429, pass yards allowed: 218.3, rush yards allowed: 210.8

Beavers vs Cardinal Injury Update

Oregon St. IL

Trey Lowe RB Undisclosed QUESTIONABLE: Lowe has missed the last four games due to an unspecified ailment, and it's uncertain if he will be available on Saturday against Stanford.

Luke Musgrave TE Undisclosed QUESTIONABLE: Musgrave was held out of the last two games with an unknown injury, and it's unknown if he will play this one.

Chance Nolan QB Neck QUESTIONABLE: Nolan left the previous game with a neck strain and is doubtful for the Stanford game.

Cardinal IL

E.J. Smith RB Undisclosed OUT: Smith will sit out the rest of the 2022 season due to an undefined injury.

Beavers vs Cardinal Best Picks

Jack Colletto, a linebacker, has served as the team's short-yardage back, scoring three times, including in the game-winning play against Fresno State. Deshaun Fenwick, who is leading the Beavers in both categories, averages 4.7 yards per rush and has four touchdowns in 59 attempts.

Anthony Gould and Tre'Shaun Harrison have more than 300 receiving yards apiece, and both have scored twice for Oregon State.

Pick: Under 56 (-110)

Beavers vs Cardinal Prediction

Both teams are on losing streaks coming into this matchup; Stanford has dropped three straight games, while the Beavers have dropped two. Smith's departure handed the Cardinal a severe blow, and they have a history of turnovers.

In four games, Stanford has turned the ball over 13 times while only recording two takeaways. With a winning squad, you won't see the giveaway/takeaway ratio exceeding -11 too frequently. Despite recording eight takeaways, Oregon State struggled in that area as well, turning the ball over 11 times.

The Beavers gave USC everything they wanted a few weeks ago and are superior on all sides of the ball. So, Oregon State should get back on track and hand a defeat to Stanford yet again.

Prediction: Beavers -5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes