Oregon State Beavers vs Utah Utes Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NCAA Football Week 5 Matchup

The No. 12 Utah Utes will look to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday afternoon.

Utah lost to Florida in its season opener by a razor-thin margin, but it has since rebounded with three convincing victories. Although Oregon State is also 3-1, it just suffered its first loss of the year, a 17-14 defeat to USC. In 2022, the Utes were 3-1 against the spread while the Beavers were undefeated at 4-0.

Oregon State Beavers vs Utah Utes Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Oregon State Beavers +320 +10.5 (-110) Over 54.5 (-105) Utah Utes -390 -10.5 (-110) Under 54.5 (-115)

Match Details: Oregon State Beavers vs Utah Utes

Fixture: OSU at UU.

Saturday, October 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Head-to-Head: Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah Utes

12-11 is Oregon State's overall series advantage. Prior to losing 42-34 in 2021, Utah had a five-game winning streak against the Beavers. Utah is 6-3 all-time against Oregon State in Pac-12 play. In 1931, the Utes and Beavers had their first encounter. Oregon State won by a score of 12-0.

The victory Utah had over Oregon State in 2008 may have been its most notable. Oregon State had just defeated No. 1 USC, while Utah was ranked No. 15 in the country. With 2:18 remaining, Brian Johnson directed a 4-play, 60-yard touchdown drive with a touchdown pass to Bradon Godfrey following an eight-point lead by Oregon State.

Oregon State Beavers vs Utah Utes Key Stats

Team Stats: Oregon

37.8; points allowed per game-23.5; total yards-431.3; yards passing-250.5; yards rushing-180.8; yards allowed-357.3; pass yards allowed-206.5; rush yards allowed-150.8

Team Stats: Utah

42; points allowed per game; 14; total yards accumulated-476.8; yards passing-263; yards rushing-213.8; yards allowed-244; pass yards allowed-132.8; rush yards allowed-111.3

Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah Utes Injury Updates

Luke Musgrave, a tight end, and Trey Lowe, a running back, are still out for the upcoming game at Utah due to injuries. Marco Brewer, an offensive lineman, might return, but Alton Julian, a safety, may still be a while away from playing again after tearing his ACL against the Utes the year before.

Oregon State Beavers vs Utah Utes: Best Picks

Although the Beavers' offense is balanced and will find a way to keep it close, the Utes' defense is arguably somewhat stronger than Oregon State's. Having just limited USC to 17 points, Oregon State should be able to handle Utah's explosive offense, and Chance Nolan, who threw four interceptions in Week 4, can only get better.

Pick: Under 54.5 (-115)

Prediction: Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah Utes

In five of their most recent encounters with the Utes, the Beavers have covered the spread, and five of their past seven matchups have been decided by eight points or fewer. Recently, both teams have played outstandingly against the spread. Utah is 5-1 ATS in its last six contests. Oregon State is 4-1 ATS in its last five contests.

Beavers +10.5 (-110)

