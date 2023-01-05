Oregon State vs Utah Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 5 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Oregon State Beavers travel to Salt Lake City to square off against the Utah Utes in a Pac-12 battle. Oregon State are struggling to find their footing. The Beavers have performed well outside of the conference but are inconsistent in Pac-12 play.

The Utah Utes, on the other hand, have had a misstep or two along the way but have found life in the Pac-12 a breeze, as they are 4-0 in conference play so far this season. The Utes and the UCLA Bruins are tied for first place in the Pac-12.

Will the Oregon State Beavers find their way back to .500 in the conference with a win over Utah, or will the Utes tighten their grip at the top of the Pac-12 standings?

Oregon State Beavers vs Utah Utes: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Oregon State +13 (-110) O 130 (-110) Utah -13 (-110) U 130 (-110)

Utah center Branden Carlson is the most dynamic player on both ends of the court most nights. Carlson leads the Utes in scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots. He shoots 55% from the floor and 39% from deep. Most teams are ill-equipped to handle a mismatch like Branden Carlson.

Guard Rollie Worster is a sparkplug for the Utes. Worster averages nine points and six rebounds per night while leading the team in assists. Worster is one of those players who checks all the boxes.

Guard Marco Anthony can get hot and infuse life into the Utah offense. Anthony averages 11 points and seven rebounds per game, shooting 55% from the field and 100% from deep.

Jordan Pope is the most consistent performer for Oregon State. Pope leads the Beavers in points and assists, shooting 45% from the field, 39% from deep, and 86% from the stripe.

Beavers forward Dzmitry Ryuny does all the dirty work for the team. Ryuny averages seven points per game while leading the team in rebounding, steals, and blocked shots. He is a defensive wizard.

Oregon State Beavers vs Utah Utes: Match Details

Fixture: Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah Utes

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Oregon State Beavers vs Utah Utes: Prediction

Jordan Pope will keep the Beaver in this game for a while, but ultimately, Utah have too much firepower for Oregon State. Utah have one of the more underrated home-court advantages in College Basketball, and the Utes eventually overwhelm the Beavers. Take Utah and give the points.

Final Prediction: Utah Utes -13 (-110), O/U 130

