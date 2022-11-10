The Ottawa Senators are on a six-game losing streak as they prepare to face the New Jersey Devils, who are on an amazing seven-game winning streak.

This has put them on top of the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference, whereas the Senators are last in the Atlantic Division of the same conference. New Jersey will host this encounter at the Prudential Center on Thursday (November 10). The battle between the two opposing teams will be an interesting sight to witness.

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Ottawa Senators +155 +1.5 (-170) O 6.5 (-110) New Jersey Devils -180 -1.5 (+145) U 6.5 (-110)

The Ottawa Senators finished second from the bottom last season, with an overall record of 33-42, along with 7 overtime losses. They have started even worse this season, last in the standings with 4 wins and 8 losses. A place in the playoffs is already on the edge.

The four wins that have come for the Senators include victories against the Boston Bruins (7-5), the Washington Capitals (5-2), the Arizona Coyotes (6-2), and the Dallas Stars (4-2).

Thus followed a series of losses that the Senators have not been able to come out of. They will now face a team who are flying high so far this season and it is going to be a tough away game.

The New Jersey Devils look unstoppable at the moment. Their only three losses have come against the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2), the Detroit Red Wings (5-2), and the Washington Capitals (6-3).

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils: Match Details

Fixture: Ottawa Senators @ New Jersey Devils

Date & Time: Thursday, November 10, 08:00 p.m EDT

Venue: Prudential Center, New Jersey

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils: Key Statistics

The Senators have scored 42 goals in 12 games but have also conceded 44 goals so far. The biggest problem has been the number of points they have earned, the number stands at 8.

The Devils have been on fire this season, scoring a total of 47 goals and conceding only 33. They have managed to earn 20 points. Such nice statistics have helped them climb to the top of the standings for now.

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils: Pick & Prediction

Ottawa has a 6-4 advantage over New Jersey in their last 10 encounters. However, the situation is completely different this time. The Devils are the absolute favorites to win the game based on how they are playing right now. They also have a home advantage, which makes things difficult for Ottawa.

Jack Hughes has been absolutely brilliant for the Devils this season. In 12 games, the center has 4 goals, including 8 assists, and 12 points to his name. It will be a nightmare for the Ottawa team to try and stop him.

Pick/Prediction: Jack Hughes Total Shots On Goal Over 3.5 (-120) & Total Under 6.5 (-110)

