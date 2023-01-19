Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks, January 19 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Florida Panthers will play the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL on Thursday.

The Panthers have played well to take themselves to fourth position in the Atlantic division with 47 points. They come into this one on the back of a close win and will look to learn from their shortcomings to tighten up and get another win in their bag.

The Habs have had a below par season so far and are placed last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 41 points. With three wins in their last four games, they are right in the mix for the top four race with not much to cover. They will look to win this one and sustain their aspirations for the season.

Panthers vs Canadiens Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PANTHERS -250 -1.5(-105) o6.5(-110) CANADIENS +200 +1.5(-115) u6.5(-110)

Panthers vs Canadiens Match Details

Fixture: Florida vs Montreal

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

Panthers vs Canadiens Key Stats

The Panthers have done well offensively to score over 150 goals this season. Matthew Tkachuk has been the undisputed leader of their offense with his overall contribution of 22 goals along with 34 assists. Though with time, other players have started chipping in, which is a big positive coming into this game.

The defense is still a concern for them as all the good work done by the offense seems to be undermined. They have conceded around 3.4 goals per game with the whole defensive setup failing to do well.

The Habs have a poor offensive setup and are heavily dependent on the duo of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufieldis for goals. With almost half of the team's goals scored by them, they have played an important role this season but need more of the boys to put their hands up in order to register better returns in the games to come.

Their defense has conceded around 3.7 goals per game on average this season. Goaltenders have tried their best with around a 0.900 save percentage but a weak defensive setup has let them down. They have to work more as a team to become a better defensive organization in the near future.

Panthers vs Canadiens Betting Prediction

With both defenses leaky enough to concede more than three goals, it will all come down to scoring to decide the winner. With home advantage and winning momentum on their side, the Habs are slightly ahead in this one. We expect them to make full use of their newfound confidence to do enough to cover the spread in this one.

Prediction: Canadiens, +1.5(-115)

