Panthers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks January 12 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Florida Panthers will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL on Thursday.

The Panthers have played very inconsistently this season and are placed fifth in the Atlantic division with 42 points. They come into this one on the back of a win and will look to make the most of the upcoming opportunity to continue their rise.

The Knights have played well this season and are placed first in the Western Conference Pacific on 56 points.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Odds

Teams Money Line Spread Total Panthers +115 +1.5(-250) o6.5(-115) Knights -135 -1.5(+205) u6.5(-105)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Match Details

Fixture: Panthers vs Golden Knights

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023; 10 pm EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Panthers vs Golden Knights Key Stats

The Panthers' offense has done well to score around 140 goals so far this season. The contributions of three players have made up a larger part of their goals, with Matthew Tkachuk leading the pact. He has 22 goals and 29 assists to his name and will be crucial in the upcoming challenges too.

The defense has conceded around 3.4 goals per game. The goaltenders have failed to make enough saves and need to improve upon their performances. The defensive line also needs to step up in order to create a better defensive unit in the near future.

The Knights have done well this season through the contributions of Reilly Smith and Mark Stone, both being the main contributors to the offensive unit. They have 35 goals and 32 assists between them and will be the key players in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, their defense has conceded 2.83 per game on average this season. The goaltenders have been decent and should be confident ahead of this game.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Prediction

The game is inclined towards the Knights due to their better defensive setup and team gameplay.

Even after scoring similar number of goals, they have managed to win games due better tactics. Playing at home, they have won four times in the last five outings, which is a big plus for them.

On the other hand, the Panthers have been inconsisten. They have also struggled against a team with a winning record and have lost in all last four meetings in Vegas against the Knights.

This indicates a comeback win for the Knights and we can expect them to score well enough to hold tight at the back for a win in this game.

Prediction: Golden Knights, ML(-135)

