Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 30 | 2022 NHL Season

On Friday, the Florida Panthers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL.

Florida have been inconsistent this season and are placed sixth in the Atlantic division with 36 points. As they can move to fourth with a win, they will look to play at the best of their capabilities to achieve the target.

Carolina broke their inconsistency issues to go first in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 52 points. Though they are comfortable at the top but will love to continue their winning run to stay strong till the end of the league stages.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PANTHERS +150 +1.5(-170) o6.5(-105) HURRICANES -175 -1.5(+145) u6.5(-115)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Match Details

Fixture: Panthers vs Hurricanes

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 2022; 7:30 pm EDT

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Panthers vs Hurricanes Key Stats

Florida have not had too many problems in offense, having scored over three goals per game this season. The duo of Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe have been solid with over 17 goals each, and are likely to play a strong role in the games to come too.

The defense has not been their strength and has failed to keep opposition attacks at bay. The goaltenders have failed to perform and the team overall needs changes in their approach along with defensive setup to get the best results.

Carolina on offense have been a different side in the last few games and now average more than three goals per game. Their offense has been boosted by the players like Andrei Svechnikov with 18 goals to his name. He along with Martin Necas will have a key role to play in the upcoming game.

Their defense has conceded 2.55 goals per game this season and comes into the game with one of the best in the league. With goaltenders proving effective in performing their work, they look great ahead for the upcoming challenge.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Betting Prediction

Carolina being on a nine-game winning streak look well-settled to win this tie. They have scored a good number of goals and with the defense shaping well, they are in a comfortable position playing at home.

Florida have a poor record and have mostly struggled to play without a rest. Their defense is the weaker link in their team organization, with Carolina playing great, they are at some disadvantage in this tie.

Prediction: Take, Carolina, ML(-175)

Poll : 0 votes