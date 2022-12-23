Panthers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 23 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Florida Panthers (15-15-4) are sixth in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference and on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the New Jersey Devils (4-2) in their last outing.

They will now take on the New York Islanders (18-14-2 ), sixth in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference and on a two-game losing streak. The team faced a defeat against New York Rangers (5-3) in their previous outing and will now host this game at the UBS Arena on Friday (December 23).

Both teams are now looking to end their two-game losing streak and stay in the playoff hunt.

Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Florida Panthers -115 -1.5 (+215) O 6.5 (+100) New York Islanders -105 +1.5 (-280) U 6.5 (-120)

Florida has been struggling to find some consecutive wins under their belt to have a chance among other teams in the division. They had a terrific last season where they finished first in the division with an overall record of 58-18. Currently, they find themselves a few wins behind teams who are leading the division at the moment.

The team has scored a total of 113 goals while conceding 115, a difference of -2.

The New York Islanders share a similar story in the Metropolitan Division. They are a team that narrowly missed the playoff spot last season with an overall record of 37-35, and finishing fifth. It looks like they are on the same track to repeat their last season's performance if they don't start winning games.

The team has scored a total of 107 goals while conceding 97, a difference of +10.

Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders: Match Details

Fixture: Florida Panthers @ New York Islanders

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 07:30 p.m ET

Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont, New York

Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders: Pick

Brock Nelson is having a fantastic season for the New York Islanders. He has scored 15 goals and has provided 18 assists in 34 games so far.

His statistics against Florida have been below par, scoring only 6 goals, and providing 4 assists in 26 games. Brock will be looking to improve his stats tonight.

Best Pick: Brock Nelson Anytime Scorer (+135)

Florida vs New York: Prediction

The Panthers have a 7-3 record against the Islanders in their last 10 meetings. They have managed to win all three previous encounters against New York, winning two of them earlier this season.

New York now has a chance to take revenge when they host Florida tonight. However, expect it to be a close contest.

Final Prediction: Panthers (-115)

