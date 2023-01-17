Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 17 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Florida Panthers will play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL on Tuesday.

The Panthers have played well to take themselves to fourth position in the Atlantic division with 46 points. They come into this one with a winning streak and will look to stay ahead of their rivals in the competition by getting another win in this game

The Leafs have played well this season and are placed second with 59 points in the Atlantic Division. They are coming in with a two-game losing streak and will look to make amends to their gameplay to gain momentum for the upcoming endeavors.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PANTHERS +150 +1.5(-170) o6.5(-115) LEAFS -180 -1.5(+143) u6.5(-105)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Match Details

Fixture: Panthers vs Leafs

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Key Stats

The Panthers have done well on offense this season and have scored close to 150 goals with multiple players playing a part in it. Matthew Tkachuk has been their star performer, having scored 22 goals along with 34 assists to his name. They have played as a better offensive unit in the last few games, which is a big positive coming into the game.

The defense is still not on the same pitch as the offense and has conceded around 3.4 goals per game. Goaltenders have failed to get enough saves and their whole defensive setup needs changes to have better returns in future challenges,

The Leafs' offense has done well this season, scoring over 145 goals so far. The offensive setup is well gelled with a group of five players regularly contributing to it and is led by William Nylander with 22 goals. There are changes that are warranted at the moment, having failed to score enough in the last few games.

Their defense has been exceptional, having conceded less than 2.6 goals per game on average this season. All the goaltenders have done their job, which makes the team further solid. Having lost their last few games, they will certainly hope to bring the required adjustments to have better returns from this game in particular.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

The poor away run of the Panthers adds strength to the home team in this contest. They have not played defensively well and the inconsistency within the setup makes them vulnerable in this game.

The game seems to have shifted in the favor of the Leafs, and being the home team with a better team set up to explore, they are likely to do well in this game. Further, they have won eight times in the last nine home meetings against Panthers, which gives them additional comfort while going for the win.

Prediction: Maple Leafs, ML(-180)

