Panthers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 24 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Florida Panthers will play the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL on Tuesday. The Panthers are fourth in the Atlantic division with 51 points. They come into this one on the back of a loss and will be determined to get a big win from this game.

The Penguins made a recovery but a loss in their last game has put them under pressure again. Placed fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 54 points, they are in the mix to finish top four and need to win this one to make their claim stronger.

Panthers vs Penguins NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PANTHERS +126 +1.5(-125) o6.5(-120) PENGUINS -150 -1.5(+162) u6.5(+100)

Panthers vs Penguins NHL Match Details

Fixture: Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Panthers vs Penguins NHL Key Stats

The Panthers have scored 164 goals this season, with Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe involved in more than half of such goals this season. The offense has improved recently, which is a big positive for the team coming into this game.

The defense has conceded over 3.4 goals per game and will need to do better in the future.

The Penguins are just three goals short of reaching the 150 mark this season. Contributions from Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel have had a major effect on the scoring with 42 goals between them. The team need to improve their offensive structure to increase their scoring rate in the upcoming games.

Their defense has done well, conceding three goals per game this season. The overall contribution from the defensive unit has been positive, which is a plus for the team.

Panthers vs Penguins NHL Betting Prediction

The matchup is very interesting with both teams having a similar setup and season. The Penguins will have the upper hand due to home advantage and the better defensive structure.

Though the Panthers have scored a high number of goals, they are vulnerable on the defensive, which puts them in a difficult situation.

Thus, we can expect the Penguins to make the most of this opportunity and win this one with overall team play.

Prediction: Penguins, ML(-150)

