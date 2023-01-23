Panthers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks, January 23 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Florida Panthers will play the New York Rangers in the NHL on Monday.

The Panthers have played well in the second half of the season and are now placed fourth in the Atlantic division with 51 points. They come into this one on the back of two big wins and will be determined to continue it by getting another win.

The Rangers are placed third in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 57 points. Having lost in their last game, they will be looking to win this one and take the momentum forward for the games ahead.

Panthers vs Rangers NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PANTHERS +115 +1.5(-215) o6.5(-120) RANGERS -135 -1.5(+175) u6.5(+100)

Panthers vs Rangers NHL Match Details

Fixture: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Panthers vs Rangers NHL Key Stats

The Panthers' offense has done well to score over 160 goals this season. Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe have been at the core of their offense with his overall contribution of 46 goals in between. Other players have joined the party in recent matches, which is a big positive coming into this game.

The defense has conceded over 3.3 goals per game but has shown improvement in the later stages. They will have to set up their whole defense equally better in the coming games to have a continued positive return in the future.

The Rangers have done well to score over 140 goals this season. The role of players like Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider has been immense for them. The team with enough options to explore looks settled coming into the game.

The defense has added more to the offensive unit by maintaining the goals conceded to below three per game. Goaltenders have made a big impact with improvements with each passing game, which has inspired the defense and looks well in sync for future challenges.

Panthers vs Rangers NHL Betting Prediction

The matchup is very interesting. Even though the Panthers have played well overall, they have struggled against teams with a winning record and their record in New York playing against the Rangers is poor.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are coming off a loss but are very much comfortable playing at home. They have a very balanced team structure which further makes things easier for them.

We should expect this to be a good game but Rangers have enough to edge past in this one.

Prediction: Rangers, ML(-135)

Poll : 0 votes