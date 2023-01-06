Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 6 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Florida Panthers will take on the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL on Friday.

Florida comes into this one with a win and are placed second last in the Atlantic division with 38 points. They will look to play similarly to win the remaining games of the season and make their way back to the top four.

Detroit, on the other hand, comes with a 5-1 loss to go fifth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 39 points. They are looking to get back to winning ways to gain some consistency in the crucial part of the season.

Panthers vs Red Wings Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Panthers -145 -1.5(+175) o6.5(-115) Red Wings +125 +1.5(-215) u6.5(-105)

Panthers vs Red Wings

Fixture: Florida vs Detroit

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 2023; 7 pm ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Panthers vs Red Wings Key Stats

Florida have scored over 120 goals this season, with the duo of Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe playing a big role in it. They have 38 goals and 40 assists between them and will play a big role in the upcoming games to help the team win big.

Florida on defense have conceded over 3.4 goals per game with goaltenders not in sync with the defensive setup. They are in a difficult situation and have to change their playing style to have better results while defending.

Detroit have an average offense, scoring just goals per game. Players like Dylan Larkin and David Perron have made efforts to score goals, with each of them having 10 goals. The team will hope other players come alive along with this duo in upcoming games, providing an edge to the team.

Detroit's defense has conceded over three goals per game this season, with all the goaltenders failing to do well except Magnus Hellberg, who has conceded 2.74 goals per game. The team will look to improve its defensive setup to get favorable results in the near future.

Panthers vs Red Wings Betting Prediction

The game is a little more inclined towards Florida due to better team strength and their winning record against struggling teams. They have done well against Detroit, winning 20 times in the last 28 meetings, and with a better offense, they are in good shape to do well.

While Detroit have been poor overall and could not make full use of their home ground, losing six times in the last eight games. They have a poor defensive organization and come with a big loss, which pusses them down in this contest.

All the stats show that Florida is strong enough to get a win, keeping it tight at the back.

Prediction: Take, Florida Panthers, ML(-145)

Poll : 0 votes