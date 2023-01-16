Panthers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 16 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Florida Panthers will play the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL on Monday. The Panthers have been inconsistent but have shown improvements and are placed fifth in the Atlantic division with 44 points. They come into this one with a win and will look to gain upper hand in the competition by making the most of the upcoming opportunity.

The Buffaslugs played better in the second half of their season and are now placed fourth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 44 points. Three losses hampered them a lot but they come into this with a convincing win. They will look to win this to stay fourth in the standings.

Panthers vs Sabres Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PANTHERS -135 -1.5(+180) o7(-105) SABRES +115 +1.5(-220) u7(-115)

Panthers vs Sabres Match Details

Fixture: Panthers vs Sabres

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 2023; 1 pm EDT

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Panthers vs Sabres Key Stats

The Panthers have done well on offense to score over 140 goals so far this season. Different players have scored goals for them, with Matthew Tkachuk leading the group with 22 goals and 31 assists to his name. They have played as a unit in the last few games and look good for the upcoming challenges.

The defense is still lacking enough strength and has failed to inspire the team. They have conceded over 3.4 goals per game, with goaltenders failing to get enough saves to their credit, the whole setup needs to improve for future games to get better returns.

The Buffaslugs have a very strong offense, having scored around 160 goals has immensely helped them this season. Tage Thomson has contributed 31 goals and 26 assists for the team and leads a group of six other players making contributions of over 10 goals each. They look good coming into the game, having scored goals regularly.

Their defense is certainly their weakness, having conceded almost 3.5 goals per game this season. Goaltenders look unprepared and unsettled with poor save percentages and a poor backline to contend with.

Florida Panthers vs Buffalo Sabres Betting Prediction

The game could be interesting, with both teams possessing enough to get win. With home advantage in their favor, we can see the Buffaslugs making use of it and playing strongly. They have also done well against a team with a losing record.

With both defenses at par, the better offensive strength of the Buffaslugs provides them with additional strength to win this game.

Prediction: Sabres, ML(+115)

