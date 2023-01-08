Panthers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 8 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Florida Panthers will take on the Dallas Stars in the NHL on Sunday.

The Panthers have been inconsistent this season and are placed fifth in the Atlantic division with 40 points. They come into this one on the back of a winning run.

The Stars have played well this season and currently lead the Western Conference Central with 51 points. Losing their last two games has pushed them into a difficult situation and another loss will push them down the table.

They will look to give improved performances in this game and kickstart their positive run again.

Panthers vs Stars Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PANTHERS +110 +1.5(-230) o6.5(-120) STARS -130 -1.5(+185) u6.5(+100)

Florida vs Dallas Match Details

Fixture: Panthers vs Stars

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023; 3:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars Key Stats

The Panthers have been decent, scoring over 130 goals so far this season. They have three players who have contributed with the most goals with Matthew Tkachuk leading the pact. He has 20 goals and 28 assists to his name and will play a big role in organizing his team.

The defense has conceded around 3.4 goals per game. The goaltenders need to improve upon their performances, but will need more support from the defensive line to make a better impact in the games ahead.

The Stars could not have asked for more, having scored around 3.5 goals per game. The duo of Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz have over 45 goals in between them.

Their defense has done well to not concede less than three goals per game. Goaltenders have been impressive with saves over 0.900 per game. Jake Oettinger has led from the front, averaging just 2.39 goals conceded per game this season.

Panthers vs Stars Betting Prediction

The game is very much in the favour of the Stars. They have been great at home and have a decent record playing on the rest of more than three days.

On the other hand, Florida have done well in the last few games, but have been poor on the road. Further, they have conceded goals regularly and will be vulnerable against a strong offensive side like the Stars.

We can expect Stars to find the right balance and get the result in their favor.

Prediction: Stars, ML(-130)

